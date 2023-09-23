The UAB Blazers (1-2) are facing tough odds as 42-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0). The contest has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Georgia has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 25th-best in total offense (467.7 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (264.3 yards allowed per game). In terms of total offense, UAB ranks 43rd in the FBS (440.3 total yards per game) and 89th defensively (379.3 total yards allowed per game).

UAB vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Georgia vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -42 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Week 4 AAC Betting Trends

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB has covered the spread once in three games this year.

Out of UAB's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

UAB lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

This season, UAB has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 956 yards (318.7 ypg) to lead UAB, completing 80.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 94 yards (31.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Jacobs, has carried the ball 27 times for 127 yards (42.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Tejhaun Palmer has hauled in 148 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Fred Farrier II has recorded 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) on six receptions.

Samario Rudolph's 17 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson Bratton has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

UAB's top-tackler, Keondre Swoopes, has 16 tackles this year.

BJ Mayes has a team-high one interception to go along with eight tackles and one pass defended.

