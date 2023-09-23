The UAB Blazers (1-2) visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia ranks 29th in points scored this season (39 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 8 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, UAB ranks 41st in the FBS (440.3 total yards per game) and 89th defensively (379.3 total yards allowed per contest).

UAB vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

UAB vs. Georgia Key Statistics

UAB Georgia 440.3 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.7 (39th) 379.3 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.3 (13th) 121.7 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (78th) 318.7 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.7 (14th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 956 yards on 98-of-122 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 127 yards, or 42.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Tejhaun Palmer paces his team with 148 receiving yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has racked up 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) on six receptions.

Samario Rudolph has racked up 127 reciving yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 846 pass yards for Georgia, completing 74% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 20 times for 118 yards (39.3 per game), scoring one time.

Kendall Milton has racked up 96 yards on 23 carries, scoring one time.

Brock Bowers' 134 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 13 receptions.

Rara Thomas has caught five passes for 132 yards (44 yards per game) this year.

Dominic Lovett's 14 receptions are good enough for 110 yards.

