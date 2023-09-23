The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) are massive 16.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2). The over/under is set at 48.5.

South Alabama is compiling 28.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 74th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 50th, giving up 20.3 points per contest. This season has been hard for Central Michigan on both offense and defense, as it is putting up only 305.7 total yards per game (15th-worst) and allowing 507.3 total yards per game (sixth-worst).

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -16.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

One of South Alabama's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

South Alabama has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

South Alabama has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars an 86.7% chance to win.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 600 yards (200 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 72.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has 272 rushing yards on 34 carries with four touchdowns.

Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 44 times for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy's 303 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has registered 20 catches and three touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught eight passes for 99 yards (33 yards per game) this year.

Devin Voisin has compiled five catches for 77 yards, an average of 25.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Brock Higdon has racked up two sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and four tackles.

Jaden Voisin, South Alabama's top tackler, has seven tackles this year.

Marquise Robinson has a team-leading one interception to go along with one pass defended.

