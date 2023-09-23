The South Alabama Jaguars should come out on top in their game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Central Michigan (+16.5) Toss Up (47.5) South Alabama 30, Central Michigan 18

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Jaguars have an 87.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jaguars have one win against the spread this season.

South Alabama is winless against the spread when it has played as 16.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One of the Jaguars' three games this season has hit the over.

The total for this game is 47.5, 5.3 points fewer than the average total in South Alabama games thus far this season.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

In games it has played as at least 16.5-point underdogs this season, Central Michigan is 1-0 against the spread.

The Chippewas have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for Central Michigan this season is 0.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 28.3 20.3 35 17 25 22 Central Michigan 23 38 45 42 12 36

