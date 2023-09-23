Oregon State vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Beavers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Washington State matchup in this article.
Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Oregon State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-3)
|56.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|56.5
|-146
|+122
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oregon State vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Beavers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Washington State has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Oregon State & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
