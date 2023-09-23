North Alabama vs. UT Martin Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the contest between the North Alabama Lions and UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Lions to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
North Alabama vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Alabama (-0)
|60.8
|North Alabama 31, UT Martin 30
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
North Alabama Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Lions games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last season.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
UT Martin Betting Info (2023)
- The Skyhawks is 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
- One of the Skyhawks' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lions vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Alabama
|24.8
|25.8
|41
|27
|25.5
|29.5
|UT Martin
|37
|28.7
|52
|19
|7
|48
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.