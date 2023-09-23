The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, Jacksonville State ranks 65th in the FBS with 344 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 45th in total defense (322.3 yards allowed per contest). This season has been tough for Eastern Michigan on both offense and defense, as it is compiling just 269.3 total yards per game (fifth-worst) and allowing 425 total yards per game (23rd-worst).

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Eastern Michigan 344 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.3 (128th) 322.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425 (100th) 210.3 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (91st) 133.7 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.3 (127th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 7 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has thrown for 217 yards (72.3 ypg) to lead Jacksonville State, completing 48.7% of his passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 76 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 249 yards (83 per game) with two scores. He has also caught five passes for 44 yards.

Ron Wiggins has piled up 156 yards on 28 attempts, scoring two times.

Perry Carter Jr.'s team-leading 87 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of nine targets).

Quinton Lane has hauled in seven passes while averaging 26.7 yards per game.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 403 yards on 41-of-74 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 60 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 15 carries.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 35 times for 214 yards (71.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has piled up 22 carries and totaled 120 yards with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue's 119 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has seven receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 92 yards (30.7 yards per game) this year.

Hamze Elzayat's nine targets have resulted in five catches for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Jacksonville State or Eastern Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.