Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Game – Saturday, September 23
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) will clash in a matchup at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Jacksonville State is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
- The Gamecocks have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Eastern Michigan lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Eagles have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 71.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Jacksonville State has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- Eastern Michigan has covered one time against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- No Jacksonville State game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points.
- Jacksonville State averages 27.3 points per game against Eastern Michigan's 19.3, totaling 4.9 points under the matchup's point total of 51.5.
Splits Tables
Jacksonville State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.5
|54.5
|60.5
|Implied Total AVG
|32.5
|28
|37
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
Eastern Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|50
|48
|Implied Total AVG
|31.5
|29
|34
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
