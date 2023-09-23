Auburn vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Based on our computer projections, the Texas A&M Aggies will defeat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams play at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 23, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Auburn (+8.5)
|Over (51.5)
|Texas A&M 29, Auburn 28
Auburn Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.
- In Tigers three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
- Auburn games this year have averaged an over/under of 56 points, 4.5 more than the point total in this matchup.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 75.0%.
- The Aggies have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Texas A&M has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Texas A&M has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.
- The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 0.3 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.
Tigers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M
|44
|20.3
|49.5
|6.5
|33
|48
|Auburn
|39.3
|12.3
|52
|13.5
|14
|10
