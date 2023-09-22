The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wisconsin is totaling 440.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 41st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Badgers rank 81st, allowing 367.7 yards per game. In terms of total yards, Purdue ranks 65th in the FBS (397.7 total yards per game) and 106th defensively (409.3 total yards allowed per contest).

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on Fox Sports 1, read on.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Wisconsin Purdue 440.7 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.7 (70th) 367.7 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.3 (99th) 203.7 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.7 (100th) 237.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.0 (37th) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 6 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (63rd)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 703 pass yards for Wisconsin, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 267 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Braelon Allen has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 255 yards (85.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chimere Dike's 161 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected eight catches and one touchdown.

Will Pauling has caught 11 passes while averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Skyler Bell's 13 catches have yielded 105 yards and one touchdown.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 825 yards (275.0 ypg) while completing 65.5% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 41 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Devin Mockobee, has carried the ball 49 times for 186 yards (62.0 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught eight passes for 50 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 92 yards (on 17 carries) with three touchdowns.

Deion Burks leads his team with 221 receiving yards on nine receptions with three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has totaled 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) on 18 receptions.

Max Klare has racked up 151 reciving yards (50.3 ypg) this season.

