Iga Swiatek enters the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 following her US Open ended with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16. Swiatek's first match is against Mai Hontama (in the round of 16). Swiatek currently is +150 (best odds in the field) to win it all at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek's Next Match

Swiatek will play Hontama in the round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26 at 10:00 PM ET.

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek was defeated in her last match, 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 versus Ostapenko in the Round of 16 of the US Open on September 3, 2023.

Swiatek is 65-12 over the past year, with five tournament victories.

Swiatek has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 39-8 on that surface.

Swiatek, over the past year, has played 77 matches across all court surfaces, and 18.5 games per match.

In her 47 matches on hard courts over the past year, Swiatek has played 18.6 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Swiatek has been victorious in 48.6% of her return games and 80.0% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Swiatek has been victorious in 49.1% of her return games and 77.3% of her service games.

