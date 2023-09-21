As we head into Week 4 of the college football season, there are 11 games involving teams from the Sun Belt on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Arkansas State Red Wolves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)

