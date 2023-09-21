Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Walker County, Alabama this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jasper High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hamilton High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
