Our best bet on the NFL's Week 3 card, looking at the point spreads, is Vikings +1 -- keep reading for more suggestions (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.

Best Week 3 Spread Bets

Pick: Minnesota +1 vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 0.0 points

Minnesota by 0.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 24

September 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Green Bay -2 vs. New Orleans

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 4.5 points

Green Bay by 4.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 24

September 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New York +2.5 vs. New England

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Jets

New England Patriots at New York Jets Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 7.6 points

New York by 7.6 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 24

September 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Pittsburgh +2.5 vs. Las Vegas

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 10.6 points

Pittsburgh by 10.6 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: September 24

September 24 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Los Angeles +2.5 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 14.9 points

Los Angeles by 14.9 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 25

September 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 3 Total Bets

Over 44.5 - New York vs. San Francisco

Matchup: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 47.3 points

47.3 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 21

September 21 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 46 - Atlanta vs. Detroit

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions Projected Total: 48.0 points

48.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 24

September 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 43.5 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Total: 43.5 points

43.5 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 25

September 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 43.5 - Buffalo vs. Washington

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Projected Total: 47.5 points

47.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 24

September 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 42.5 - New Orleans vs. Green Bay

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Projected Total: 43.8 points

43.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 24

September 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

