Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Montgomery County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Eufaula High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon East Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Geneva, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Park Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
