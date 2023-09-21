Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Houston County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Talladega County
  • Lee County

    • Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Daleville High School at Northside Methodist Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Dothan, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Rehobeth High School at Enterprise High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Enterprise, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smiths Station High School at Dothan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dothan, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.