Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Dale County, Alabama this week.
Dale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Daleville High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ariton High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Jack, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navarre High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Geneva County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hartford, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
