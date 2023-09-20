Braves vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 20
The Philadelphia Phillies (82-69) will look for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Atlanta Braves (97-54) on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET, at Truist Park. Bryce Harper is currently on a two-game homer streak.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4) versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (12-9).
Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.62 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- The Braves' Elder (12-4) will make his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Miami Marlins.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.
- He has 16 quality starts in 29 chances this season.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 29 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Bryce Elder vs. Phillies
- The Phillies have scored 740 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They have 1335 hits, fifth in baseball, with 204 home runs (ninth in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Phillies in one game, and they have gone 3-for-23 over seven innings.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 186 strikeouts through 181 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
- Nola has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Nola has put up 25 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- In three of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
- The 30-year-old's 4.62 ERA ranks 38th, 1.182 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Aaron Nola vs. Braves
- He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 875 total runs scored while batting .275 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .502 slugging percentage (first in MLB action) and has hit a total of 291 home runs (first in the league).
- Nola has a 3.75 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Braves this season in 12 innings pitched, allowing a .222 batting average over two appearances.
