Dream vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream will go head to head in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Wings matchup.
Dream vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wings (-6.5)
|170.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Wings (-6.5)
|170.5
|-333
|+210
Dream vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 22-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dream have won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Dallas has covered the spread six times this season (6-7 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-6.
- A total of 24 out of the Wings' 40 games this season have gone over the point total.
- A total of 17 Dream games this season have gone over the point total.
