How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Spencer Strider and Cristopher Sanchez will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 289 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-leading .274 batting average.
- Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (866 total).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Atlanta has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Braves average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.294).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Strider (17-5) out for his 30th start of the season. He is 17-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 259 strikeouts through 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Strider enters this game with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Strider heads into this matchup with 26 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In six of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Johnny Cueto
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 16-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Trevor Williams
|9/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Patrick Corbin
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Joan Adon
