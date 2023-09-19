The Dallas Wings (22-18) will host Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (19-21) at College Park Center on Tuesday, September 19. Game time is 9:00 PM ET.

Dallas' previous game ended in a win over Atlanta 94-82 at home. Satou Sabally (32 PTS, 4 STL, 55 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (24 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 43.5 FG%) led the Wings, and Howard (36 PTS, 3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 8-15 from 3PT) and Allisha Gray (21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) paced the Dream.

Wings vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-275 to win)

Wings (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+220 to win)

Dream (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are fifth in the WNBA in points scored (82.5 per game) and seventh in points allowed (84).

Atlanta is the third-best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (36.1) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.6).

At 18.6 assists per game, the Dream are third-worst in the league.

In 2023, Atlanta is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13).

Beyond the arc, the Dream are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.4). They are ranked seventh in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.

Atlanta is the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (33.3%).

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream put up 84.7 points per game at home, 4.3 more than on the road (80.4). On defense they allow 83.5 per game, one fewer points than away (84.5).

At home, Atlanta grabs 34.5 rebounds per game, 3.3 fewer than away (37.8). The team allows 35.1 rebounds per game at home, 1.1 fewer than on the road (36.2).

This year the Dream are collecting more assists at home (19.1 per game) than away (18.2).

This season Atlanta is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.5 per game) than on the road (13.8). And it is forcing more at home (13.2) than on the road (12.8).

The Dream make more 3-pointers per game at home (7) than on the road (5.9), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (29.9%).

This year Atlanta is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (7.7). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (33.9%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have entered the game as underdogs 23 times this season and won eight, or 34.8%, of those games.

The Wings are 2-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 19-19-0.

Against the spread, as a 6.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta is 4-6.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dream have a 31.2% chance to win.

