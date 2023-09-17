Should you bet on Mack Hollins finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 2 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Hollins put together a solid campaign a year ago, putting up four receiving TDs and 690 yards (40.6 per game).

In four of 17 games last year, Hollins had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Mack Hollins Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 1 1 16 0 Week 2 Cardinals 8 5 66 0 Week 3 @Titans 11 8 158 1 Week 4 Broncos 5 3 33 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 4 0 0 0 Week 7 Texans 3 2 44 1 Week 8 @Saints 8 7 64 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 4 2 17 0 Week 10 Colts 6 2 18 0 Week 11 @Broncos 9 6 52 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 4 63 1 Week 13 Chargers 9 5 35 0 Week 14 @Rams 4 2 22 0 Week 15 Patriots 8 4 40 1 Week 16 @Steelers 2 1 7 0 Week 17 49ers 4 3 40 0 Week 18 Chiefs 3 2 15 0

