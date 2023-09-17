The Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers are set to play in a Week 2 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kyle Pitts hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a TD)

Pitts added 28 catches for 356 yards and two TDs last season on 59 targets. He averaged 35.6 yards per tilt.

Pitts had a receiving touchdown in two of 10 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Kyle Pitts Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 7 2 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 19 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 87 0 Week 4 Browns 4 1 25 0 Week 6 49ers 3 3 19 1 Week 7 @Bengals 5 3 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 9 5 80 1 Week 9 Chargers 7 2 27 0 Week 10 @Panthers 8 2 28 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 43 0

