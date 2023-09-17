Will Khadarel Hodge cash his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Hodge tacked on 202 receiving yards on 13 catches (20 targets) with one TD last season. He delivered 15.5 yards per tilt.

In one of nine games last season, Hodge had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 3 3 38 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 57 0 Week 4 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 5 3 33 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 1 19 0 Week 10 @Panthers 2 2 37 1 Week 11 Bears 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 1 1 5 0

