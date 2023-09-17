A win by the Green Bay Packers over the Atlanta Falcons is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM ET (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Falcons ranked 24th in total offense (318.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last season. On offense, the Packers ranked 17th in the NFL with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

Falcons vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+1.5) Over (40) Packers 28, Falcons 18

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Falcons covered the spread twice when favored by 1.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Last season, seven Atlanta games hit the over.

The point total average for Falcons games last season was 43.7, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Packers had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

A total of eight of Green Bay games last year hit the over.

The average total points scored in Packers games last year (40) is 4.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Packers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 21.5 22.7 24.9 21.6 17.6 24 Green Bay 21.8 21.8 23.9 21.3 19.4 22.4

