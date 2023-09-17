The Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to square off in a Week 2 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Drake London hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

London was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Falcons last season, as the second-year man was targeted 117 times and amassed 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) with four TDs.

London had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last season, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 7 5 74 0 Week 2 @Rams 12 8 86 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 54 1 Week 4 Browns 7 2 17 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 7 4 35 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 40 0 Week 7 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 5 4 31 0 Week 9 Chargers 7 3 23 0 Week 10 @Panthers 6 5 38 1 Week 11 Bears 3 1 2 1 Week 12 @Commanders 4 2 29 0 Week 13 Steelers 12 6 95 0 Week 15 @Saints 11 7 70 0 Week 16 @Ravens 9 7 96 0 Week 17 Cardinals 8 5 47 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 8 6 120 0

