Troy vs. James Madison: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
Sun Belt action features the Troy Trojans (1-1) squaring off against the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. James Madison matchup in this article.
Troy vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Troy vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|James Madison Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-3)
|47.5
|-150
|+125
|DraftKings
|Troy (-3)
|47.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Troy (-2.5)
|46.5
|-156
|+130
Troy vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Troy has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- James Madison has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.
Troy 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
