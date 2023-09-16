Sun Belt action features the Troy Trojans (1-1) squaring off against the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. James Madison matchup in this article.

Troy vs. James Madison Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline James Madison Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-3) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Troy (-3) 47.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Troy (-2.5) 46.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Troy vs. James Madison Betting Trends

  • Troy has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • James Madison has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.

Troy 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +325 Bet $100 to win $325

