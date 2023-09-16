The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Oklahoma State ranks 83rd in scoring offense (27.0 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (14.0 points allowed per game) this season. South Alabama's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 424.0 total yards per game, which ranks 25th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 73rd with 387.0 total yards per contest.

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

South Alabama Oklahoma State 387.0 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.5 (87th) 424.0 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.0 (53rd) 161.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (90th) 225.5 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (60th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 448 passing yards, or 224.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 75% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with three interceptions.

La'Damian Webb has rushed for 121 yards on 16 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kentrel Bullock has compiled 119 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy paces his team with 199 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Jamaal Pritchett has eight receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 99 yards (49.5 yards per game) this year.

Devin Voisin has racked up 77 reciving yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has 193 yards passing for Oklahoma State, completing 60% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 16 times for 97 yards (48.5 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught four passes for 32 yards.

Elijah Collins has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 71 yards (35.5 per game) with one touchdown.

De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 11 catches for 138 yards (69.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jaden Bray has put together a 113-yard season so far, hauling in eight passes on 13 targets.

Brennan Presley's 10 catches have yielded 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma State or South Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.