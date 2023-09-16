The Auburn Tigers (2-0) are heavily favored by 37.5 points over the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The total is 61.5 points for this game.

Auburn ranks 87th in total offense (361.0 yards per game) and 33rd in total defense (287.0 yards allowed per game) this season. Samford's defense ranks 34th in the FCS with 273.0 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by posting 460.5 total yards per contest.

Samford vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Auburn vs Samford Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -37.5 -115 -115 61.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover three times.

The Bulldogs were an underdog by 37.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

A total of five of Samford games last year hit the over.

Last season, Samford won three out of the three games in which it was the underdog.

Last season, Samford won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when it was the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers last season racked up 3,534 passing yards with 36 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 76.6% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he produced through the air, Hiers contributed 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

On 92 targets, Chandler Smith had 100 catches (7.7 per game) for 1,071 yards and 11 TDs in 13 games.

In 13 games last year, Kendall Watson turned 85 targets into 88 catches, 1,034 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jaylan Thomas ran for 612 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in the running attack.

Thomas had 33 catches (2.5 per game) for 220 yards (16.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

With 2.0 sacks to go with 1.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception in 13 games, Nathan East was a big player on defense.

On defense, Hakeem Johnson delivered 13 tackles and two interceptions.

Isaiah Richardson compiled two interceptions to go along with nine tackles in 13 games.

Johnny Johnson was a significant contributor on D last season, with three tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

