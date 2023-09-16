The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) and the North Alabama Lions (1-2) meet at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS (485.5 yards allowed per game), Tennessee Tech has played better offensively, ranking 87th in the FCS offensively totaling 285.5 yards per game. North Alabama is posting 26.3 points per game on offense this season (49th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 32.0 points per contest (68th-ranked) on defense.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Venue: Tucker Stadium

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

North Alabama Tennessee Tech 443.3 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (90th) 416.7 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.5 (99th) 208.3 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.5 (94th) 235.0 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.0 (56th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has put up 678 passing yards, or 226.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.4% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 30.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Jalyn Daniels, has carried the ball 16 times for 223 yards (74.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Demarcus Lacey has totaled 208 yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching seven passes for 55 yards.

Takairee Kenebrew's 228 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions on 18 targets with three touchdowns.

David Florence has totaled 137 receiving yards (45.7 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Dakota Warfield's nine grabs (on 11 targets) have netted him 70 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has racked up 368 yards (184.0 ypg) on 42-of-67 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jayvian Allen, has carried the ball 20 times for 86 yards (43.0 per game).

Justin Pegues has 42 yards (21.0 per game) on nine carries, while also checking in with 64 yards in the passing game (on seven catches).

Brad Clark's 116 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has totaled 11 catches.

Ezra Widelock has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws.

