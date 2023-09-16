The No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) face a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

LSU ranks 91st in scoring defense this year (27.5 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 48 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Mississippi State is posting 39.5 points per game (30th-ranked). It ranks 37th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (15.5 points surrendered per game).

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

LSU vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

LSU Mississippi State 541 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (67th) 407 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.5 (51st) 207.5 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (22nd) 333.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.5 (103rd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 616 yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 93 yards (46.5 ypg) on 20 carries.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards (57.5 per game), scoring one time.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 220 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has registered 13 receptions and three touchdowns.

Malik Nabers has caught 11 passes for 154 yards (77 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 10 passes and racked up six grabs for 99 yards, an average of 49.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 389 yards (194.5 yards per game) while completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 250 rushing yards have come on 43 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 91 receiving yards (45.5 per game) on eight catches.

Michael Wright has compiled 92 yards on six carries.

Lideatrick Griffin has totaled nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 116 (58 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore has racked up 59 reciving yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

