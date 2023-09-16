Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Currently the Atlanta Falcons have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +170
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- On offense, Atlanta ranked 24th in the with 318.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).
- The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.
- Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.
- In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Falcons Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.
- On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).
- In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Richie Grant recorded 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
Falcons Player Futures
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|W 24-10
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
