The Auburn Tigers (2-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Samford Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Offensively, Auburn ranks 87th in the FBS with 361.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 33rd in total defense (287.0 yards allowed per contest). Samford's defense ranks 31st in the FCS with 22.0 points given up per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by accumulating 38.0 points per game.

Auburn vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. Samford Key Statistics

Auburn Samford 361.0 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.5 (20th) 287.0 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.0 (34th) 212.5 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.0 (101st) 148.5 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (2nd) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has compiled 235 yards (117.5 ypg) on 19-of-31 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Damari Alston, has carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards (47.0 per game), scoring one time.

Jeremiah Cobb has carried the ball eight times for 77 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jay Fair's team-high 81 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of nine targets) with two touchdowns.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. has hauled in two receptions totaling 59 yards so far this campaign.

Shane Hooks' two catches have turned into 41 yards.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers leads Samford with 690 yards on 49-of-69 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Mychael Hamilton has run the ball 11 times for 98 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jay Stanton has racked up 11 carries and totaled 53 yards with one touchdown.

Ty King has hauled in 157 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his team so far this season.

DJ Rias has collected 144 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Chandler Smith's 11 grabs (on five targets) have netted him 130 yards (65.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

