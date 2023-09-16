Alabama vs. South Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) play the South Florida Bulls (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Crimson Tide are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 32.5 points. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. South Florida matchup.
Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Alabama vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-32.5)
|61.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-32)
|61.5
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-31.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Alabama vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 32.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- South Florida is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3300
|Bet $100 to win $3300
|To Win the SEC
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
