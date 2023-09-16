How to Watch the Alabama vs. South Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) go on the road to square off against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Alabama is totaling 396.5 yards per game on offense (67th in the FBS), and rank 60th on the other side of the ball, yielding 332.5 yards allowed per game. South Florida has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 429.0 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, posting 441.0 total yards per contest (47th-ranked).
We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ABC.
Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Alabama vs. South Florida Key Statistics
|Alabama
|South Florida
|396.5 (79th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|441.0 (62nd)
|332.5 (52nd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|429.0 (99th)
|156.0 (70th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|241.0 (10th)
|240.5 (63rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|200.0 (97th)
|2 (34th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|3 (69th)
|2 (74th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (14th)
Alabama Stats Leaders
- Jalen Milroe leads Alabama with 449 yards (224.5 ypg) on 27-of-45 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 92 rushing yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Jase McClellan has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 84 yards (42.0 per game) with one touchdown.
- Jermaine Burton has hauled in five receptions for 120 yards (60.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- Isaiah Bond has put up a 110-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets.
- Amari Niblack has compiled four receptions for 94 yards, an average of 47.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
South Florida Stats Leaders
- Byrum Brown has thrown for 363 yards (181.5 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 51.5% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 183 yards (91.5 ypg) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.
- Nay'Quan Wright has piled up 148 yards (on 26 attempts).
- Khafre Brown has collected six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 109 (54.5 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.
- Sean Atkins has put up a 100-yard season so far. He's caught 10 passes on 15 targets.
- Naiem Simmons has racked up 65 reciving yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
