The South Florida Bulls (1-1) are facing tough odds as 32.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1). The total has been set at 61.5 points for this game.

Alabama is averaging 40 points per game on offense (29th in the FBS), and ranks 57th defensively with 20.5 points allowed per game. South Florida's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 429 total yards per game, which ranks 23rd-worst. On offense, it ranks 48th with 441 total yards per contest.

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Alabama vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -32.5 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -10000 +2000

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Bryce Young passed for 3,328 yards (256 per game), with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.5%.

On the ground, Young scored four touchdowns and accumulated 185 yards.

In 13 games, Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 926 yards (71.2 per game) and seven TDs.

Gibbs also had 44 receptions for 444 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, Jase McClellan scored seven touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 655 yards (50.4 per game).

In the passing game, McClellan scored three touchdowns, with 14 catches for 174 yards.

In 13 games, Ja'Corey Brooks had 39 receptions for 674 yards (51.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

DeMarcco Hellams delivered one interception to go with 87 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in 13 games last year.

Will Anderson Jr. totaled 44 tackles, 13 TFL, 10 sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

Brian Branch picked up three sacks in addition to his 10 TFL, 69 tackles, and two interceptions a season ago.

Henry To'o To'o recorded 2.5 sacks to go with seven TFL and 72 tackles in 13 games.

