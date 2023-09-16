The Southern Jaguars (0-2) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

While Southern ranks eighth-worst in the FCS in total offense with 117.5 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks fifth-best (133.0 yards per game allowed). Alabama A&M ranks 30th in the FCS with 32.0 points per game on offense, and it ranks 58th with 30.0 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama A&M vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Southern Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Southern 326.5 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.5 (120th) 230.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.0 (5th) 187.0 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 34.5 (120th) 139.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.0 (115th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford has compiled 236 yards (118.0 ypg) while completing 63.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 40 yards .

The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 23 times for 217 yards (108.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Nwokenkwo has been given nine carries and totaled 69 yards with one touchdown.

Terrell Gardner has racked up 86 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Cameron Young has recorded 82 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Keenan Hambrick's eight targets have resulted in three receptions for 38 yards.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood leads Southern with 166 yards (83.0 ypg) on 17-of-34 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 22 rushing yards on eight carries.

Gary Quarles has 30 rushing yards on eight carries.

Jailon Howard has hauled in three receptions for 42 yards (21.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

George Qualls Jr. has caught three passes for 33 yards (16.5 yards per game) this year.

Colbey Washington has a total of 24 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

