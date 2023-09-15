How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The WNBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Washington Mystics taking on the New York Liberty as one of two matchups, is not one to miss.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty take on the Washington Mystics
The Mystics travel to face the Liberty on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 32-8
- WAS Record: 19-21
- NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -527
- WAS Odds to Win: +383
- Total: 163.5 points
The Dallas Wings play the Atlanta Dream
The Dream hit the road the Wings on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 22-18
- ATL Record: 19-21
- DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- ATL Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- DAL Odds to Win: -298
- ATL Odds to Win: +227
- Total: 169.5 points
