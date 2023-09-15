Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Washington County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Washington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
J. F. Shields High School at McIntosh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: McIntosh, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitdale High School at Millry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Millry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
