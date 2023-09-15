Friday's soccer slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is Al-Hilal taking on Al-Riyadh in a Saudi League Soccer match.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Soccer Tournaments: Stars for Flood Victims

  • League: Soccer Tournaments
  • Game Time: 1:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Clube de Futebol Estrela da Amadora vs FC Porto

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Orense vs CD Universidad Católica

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Orense vs CD Universidad Católica

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Louisville vs Virginia Tech

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Denver vs Colorado

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.