High school football competition in Shelby County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Cornerstone Christian School at Springwood School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lanett, AL

Lanett, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Calera, AL

Calera, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Valley Academy at Pickens Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Carrollton, AL

Carrollton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montevallo High School at Dallas County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Plantersville, AL

Plantersville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Helena High School