Friday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (91-55) taking on the Tampa Bay Rays (91-57) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (14-8) against the Orioles and Jack Flaherty (8-8).

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Rays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 117 times this season and won 78, or 66.7%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 67-25 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 784 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Orioles' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (57.8%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a mark of 21-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Baltimore scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (744 total, 5.1 per game).

The Orioles have pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 10 Mariners W 6-3 Zach Eflin vs Bryce Miller September 11 @ Twins W 7-4 Tyler Glasnow vs Sonny Gray September 12 @ Twins L 3-2 Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan September 13 @ Twins W 5-4 Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel September 14 @ Orioles W 4-3 Aaron Civale vs Kyle Bradish September 15 @ Orioles - Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty September 16 @ Orioles - Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez September 17 @ Orioles - Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer September 19 Angels - Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval September 20 Angels - Aaron Civale vs TBA September 21 Angels - Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning

Orioles Schedule