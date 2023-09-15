If you live in Randolph County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Randolph County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Wadley High School at Donoho School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Handley High School at White Plains High School