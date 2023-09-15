Pickens County, Alabama has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Coosa Valley Academy at Pickens Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Carrollton, AL

Carrollton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pickens County High School at Berry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Berry, AL

Berry, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Francis Marion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Marion, AL

Marion, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Midfield High School at Gordo High School