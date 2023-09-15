High school football is on the schedule this week in Morgan County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Morgan County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Grant, AL

Grant, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lawrence High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Limestone High School at Brewer High School