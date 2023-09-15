If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Mobile County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need here.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Satsuma High School at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on September 15

6:40 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Foley High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Foley, AL

Foley, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Flomaton High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Citronelle High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Washington County High School