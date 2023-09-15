MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, September 15
There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.
Info on live coverage of today's MLB action is available for you.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) play host to the New York Yankees (74-73)
The Yankees will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 74 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+142
|7.5
The Miami Marlins (75-72) host the Atlanta Braves (96-50)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 7 HR, 64 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 37 HR, 97 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+148
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (91-55) play the Tampa Bay Rays (91-57)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.323 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+116
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) play the Boston Red Sox (74-73)
The Red Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 22 HR, 86 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.274 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+114
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (69-78) host the Texas Rangers (82-64)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 23 HR, 75 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|8
The New York Mets (68-78) take on the Cincinnati Reds (76-72)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 44 HR, 109 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 21 HR, 79 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-106
|7.5
The Chicago White Sox (56-91) play host to the Minnesota Twins (77-70)
The Twins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.266 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 59 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-177
|+149
|9
The Kansas City Royals (46-101) play the Houston Astros (83-64)
The Astros will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 28 HR, 88 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.285 AVG, 27 HR, 105 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-188
|+160
|10.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) play host to the Washington Nationals (65-82)
The Nationals will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.275 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-189
|+160
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) face the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 89 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+120
|8.5
The Colorado Rockies (53-92) play the San Francisco Giants (75-71)
The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-223
|+184
|10.5
The Los Angeles Angels (68-79) face the Detroit Tigers (67-79)
The Tigers will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.237 AVG, 28 HR, 82 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|7.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) take on the Chicago Cubs (78-69)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.280 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.316 AVG, 25 HR, 90 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (46-100) play the San Diego Padres (69-78)
The Padres will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.250 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 30 HR, 90 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-204
|+171
|8.5
The Seattle Mariners (81-65) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.289 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-108
|7.5
