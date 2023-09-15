The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Maryland vs. Virginia matchup.

Maryland vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Maryland vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Maryland vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Maryland is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Terrapins have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Virginia has won one game against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Maryland & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Maryland To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Virginia To Win the ACC +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.