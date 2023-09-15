Lin Zhu will take on Xinyu Wang in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Friday, September 15.

Zhu is the favorite (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Wang, who is -110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lin Zhu vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lin Zhu vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 54.5% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Xinyu Wang -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +275 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lin Zhu vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

By beating No. 167-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 6-2 on Friday, Zhu advanced to the semifinals.

Wang advanced past Yulia Putintseva 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Through 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Zhu has played 21.2 games per match and won 50.9% of them.

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Zhu has played 21.5 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

Wang is averaging 22.4 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Wang has played 39 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In the only match between Zhu and Wang dating back to 2015, in the Thailand Open semifinals, Zhu came out on top 6-2, 6-4.

In two total sets against one another, Zhu has won two, while Wang has secured zero.

Zhu and Wang have competed in 18 total games, and Zhu has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In one match between Zhu and Wang, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.