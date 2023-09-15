How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 15
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today, OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain hit the pitch at Parc des Princes.
How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 today is available here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice (1-3-0) makes the trip to take on Paris Saint-Germain (2-2-0) at Parc des Princes in Paris.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-190)
- Underdog: OGC Nice (+500)
- Draw: (+360)
